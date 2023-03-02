Justice Department: Trump can be sued by police, lawmakers over Jan. 6 riot

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The department’s position that Trump is not immune from suit was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew E. Hatch, 36, is charged with eight counts of used or expired drug tax stamp, a Class D...
Deputies: Davenport man charged for growing marijuana plants
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Woman accused of taking donations in cancer scam pleads not guilty
Tayvon Tyrell Moore, 24, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a...
Davenport man charged in shooting that injured 1
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cloudy & cooler Thursday, snow on Friday?
Students in 35 schools across Iowa plan to hold walkouts over proposed LGBTQ legislation.
Several Iowa schools plan walkout over anti LGBTQ bills

Latest News

Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs at the 5 Continents Jazz Festival in Marseille,...
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely
FILE - Flower tributes are displayed at St. Ann's Square, Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017,...
MI5 lost chance to stop Ariana Grande concert attack, inquiry says
Indy, a retired K-9, was rescued from an abandoned well.
Retired police K-9 rescued after falling down 40-foot abandoned well