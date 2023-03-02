Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot teenage daughter, 3 others

Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The...
Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The other two victims were identified as a 63-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAVERAL GROVES, Fla. (AP) - A central Florida man was arrested Wednesday after fatally shooting his teenage daughter and three other people, authorities said.

Domenico Gigante, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference.

Deputies responded to a Canaveral Groves home early Wednesday morning after one of two surviving children had called a relative for help, officials said. Canaveral Groves is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Cape Canaveral.

The deputies found the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother Constance Terwilliger, who previously had been in a relationship with Gigante, Ivey said. The other two victims were identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36.

Officials didn’t give a motive for the slayings.

Gigante was arrested later Wednesday at his Rockledge home, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the crime scene, officials said.

Gigante was being held without bail. Online jail records didn’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Woman accused of taking donations in cancer scam pleads not guilty
Matthew E. Hatch, 36, is charged with eight counts of used or expired drug tax stamp, a Class D...
Deputies: Davenport man charged for growing marijuana plants
A teen in Fort Madison, Iowa has been reported as being found safe.
FOUND SAFE: Teen in Iowa was found
Riley Eugene Letts, 18, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and...
Davenport man charged with shooting at occupied vehicle
Two teens were injured Tuesday after their car was shot at and crashed into a telephone pole,...
2 teens injured in Moline shooting Tuesday

Latest News

Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
The two signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership in September.
Genesis Health System joins MercyOne
Wrestling with the Terronez family
Terronez wrestling
Wrestling with the Terronez family