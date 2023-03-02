Taffic Alert: I-80 lane blocked due to crash
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic is backed up on Interstate 80 between Davenport and Bettendorf due to a crash. The Iowa Department of Transportation reports the left shoulder in the easrbound lane is blocked due to a crash. Traffic is being impacted between Brady St. and the Interstate-74 exit.
Expect delays and try to avoid that area until the accident scene is cleared.
