Taffic Alert: I-80 lane blocked due to crash

Traffic crash is backing up traffic
Traffic crash is backing up traffic(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic is backed up on Interstate 80 between Davenport and Bettendorf due to a crash. The Iowa Department of Transportation reports the left shoulder in the easrbound lane is blocked due to a crash. Traffic is being impacted between Brady St. and the Interstate-74 exit.

Expect delays and try to avoid that area until the accident scene is cleared.

