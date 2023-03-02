UnityPoint Health in talks to merge with Presbyterian Healthcare

Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - One day after a Davenport health system finalized a merger with another hospital network, UnityPoint Health announced it is in talks to merge with New Mexico-based Presbyterian Healthcare.

According to a news release, UnityPoint Health has signed a letter of intent with Presbyterian Healthcare to explore the formation of a new healthcare organization. It goes on to say both systems would preserve their brand while achieving administrative efficiencies under a parent organization.

“UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian are two organizations rooted in similar values,” says Clay Holderman, president and CEO, UnityPoint Health. “By lowering administrative costs, building new capabilities and increasing investments in innovation and clinical excellence, our intent is to help improve affordability and accessibility of care.”

UnityPoint Health has facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin with more than 32,000 employees. Combined, the system would operate 40 hospital facilities and hundreds of clinics. with 40,000 employees.

Both systems will now evaluate and explore a definitive agreement and regulatory approval.

On Wednesday, Davenport-based Genesis Health System announced it had completed a merger with Mercy One health system.

