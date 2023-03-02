Wrestling with the Terronez family

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose wrestlers Daniel and Jayden Terronez have qualified for the NAIA wrestling championships in the 149 and 165-pound weight classes, respectively. They share a special bond as teammates, and as uncle and nephew.

“It’s something that we have dreamed about since we were kids, so if we could get it done, it would be a dream come true honestly,” Jayden Terronez said.” Dan and I are close in age, and we grew up like brothers. It’s been really awesome. We just kind of hold each other to a higher standard and expectations.”

While Jayden wrestled for St. Ambrose last year, Daniel transferred in. He said one of the main reasons why he transferred to saint ambrose was family.

“My family is everything, it’s the foundation. I originally went to school in Wisconsin and then came back home and just made a world of difference having that support here,” Daniel Terronez said.” Jayden said last week, ‘We get to chase our dreams.’ We finally get to right at the end of my career. I really have no words for it besides it’s just been incredible. Not only [did we make it]to nationals, but bringing Parker as my workout partner, too.”

Parker Terronez, Jayden’s brother, is in his freshman year on the saint ambrose wrestling team.

“I was like, ‘Oh, what if I commit to ambrose?’ Then, Daniel had an extra year and was like, ‘What if he did, too?’ It all started off as a joke, and then when it actually happened it was really special,” Parker Terronez said.” Seeing them was just, kind of like, it was crazy to me. It’s really special to have them two going together and I will be down as well to watch.”

On the St. Ambrose coaching staff is Jon Terronez, Daniel’s brother, and Jayden and Parker’s uncle. He said this season has been magical.

“I’ve coached them all at one time or another, but not all at the same time. It’s fun to watch them compete against each other in the room, and then have that emotional celebration and triumph and tribulations when they are wrestling on the mat is fun, it’s emotional,” Jon Terronez said.

It’s a moment the Terronez family is not taking for granted.

“It’s something you see in the movies, my uncle using his last year of eligibility, and coming and being teammates with me and my little brother,” Jayden Terronez said. “Just being in the room working with each other. They are some of the best partners I can grab in here.”

“There wasn’t really much of a recruiting pitch. It just kind of happened organically,” said Bo Bettinson, St. Ambrose’s wrestling head coach. “It’s been great having the family atmosphere. Ours is just built in naturally.”

The Terronez family is ready to show the country what they are made of at the n-a-I-a championships.

“We’re ready to put on a show. We’ve been doing this our whole life together, from wrestling in the living room on the carpets to all the way to now in our 20s,” Jayden Terronez said.

The Terronez wrestlers said a majority of their immediate family will be in attendance to watch Jayden and Daniel try to bring home NAIA championships on March 3 and March 4 in Wichita, Kansas.

