1 hurt in shooting in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Davenport.

According to Davenport police, officers were called to 3rd and Ripley streets for a report of gunfire.

Officers found one person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police were asking the public to avoid the 400 block of West 3rd Street as officers investigated the scene.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or downloading the P3 Tips app.

