1 hurt in shooting in downtown Davenport

Davenport Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.
Davenport Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Davenport.

According to Davenport police, officers were called to 3rd and Ripley streets for a report of gunfire.

Officers found one person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police were asking the public to avoid the 400 block of West 3rd Street as officers investigated the scene.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or downloading the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Kolb
Court turns down request for resentencing by Sarah Kolb in the murder of Adrianne Reynolds
Traffic crash backed up traffic
I-80 eastbound no longer blocked due to crash
A Davenport man was sentenced earlier this week to 27 months - or more than two years - in...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for lying to a federal grand jury
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Knapp Center on the...
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Davenport next week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A bit of rain south later tonight, more rain and a flake or two Friday

Latest News

Cloudy and breezy today
Cloudy and breezy today
The small QCA city approves traffic study to place overpass between Fenno Road and Valley Drive.
Riverdale looks into new overpass by State Street
UT honors its Special Olympics athletes
Quad City Bank & Trust is offering a scholarship to Black Hawk College.
Quad City Bank & Trust funds 4 scholarships to BHC