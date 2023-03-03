2023 QC Arts Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program accepting applications

Deadline to apply is March 31
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad City Arts Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program provides area youth between the ages 15-21 with five-week paid summer apprenticeships. These apprentices will create community arts projects--such as painting, poetry, film, and graphic design--positively impact our community.

Kevin Maynard, Quad City Arts Executive Director, discusses the program and encourages interested applicants to apply online at https://form.jotform.com/220465085058052. The deadline for applications is March 31.

He also highlights the new, free digital platform for artists. It’s set up for regional artists age 18 and older who produce original works and reside within 250-mile radius of the Quad Cities. See more at QuadCityArts.com/Artist-Index.

This year’s Metro Arts program will fun June 5-July 6. Apprentices will meet for up to four hours Monday through Thursday.

The goal of the 2023 programs is meant to highlight accessibility in the arts with most of the programs geared toward entry-level artists, where all supplies and equipment are provided by Quad City Arts and its partners. More program details and specific projects will be available closer to the start of the Metro Arts program.

This program allows young adults to build career and artistic skills, as they work under the supervision and mentorship of professional artists. Their mentors are accomplished, local artists who are passionate about teaching and encouraging creativity.

Quad City Arts is located at 1715 2nd Avenue, Rock Island. If you have inquiries, contact the non-profit at 309-793-1213 or email info@quadcityarts.com.

1715 2nd Ave, Rock Island

