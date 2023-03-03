DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sarah Stringer, radio host at B100 Quad Cities shares details about the radio station’s Girl’s Night Out (GNO) event that will be taking place the Figge Art Museum, this weekend.

B100 Girls Night Out at the Figge, 225 2nd Street, is set to take place on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will include live music, prize giveaways, a cash bar, and more, Stringer said. Registration for the event is required and the cost is $10.

Learn more: https://figgeartmuseum.org/programs-and-events/calendar/event/b100-girls-night-out-at-the-figge/569.

