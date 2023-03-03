Bettendorf Schools GO Bond Vote

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Michelle Morse, Bettendorf Schools Superintendent and Kurt Pratt, Bettendorf Schools Director of Operations discuss what the March 7 General Obligation bond money would mean to the Bettendorf School District and how this money would be used to create improvements within the district.

What- GO Bond Vote, property tax increase of $2.70 per $1,000 assessed value

When- March 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where- Voting locations at Bettendorf Library and QC Area Realtors

