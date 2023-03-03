Bettendorf Schools GO Bond Vote

The GO Bond vote would have a property tax increase of $2.70 per $1,000 assessed value, according to Bettendorf School officials.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Michelle Morse, Bettendorf Schools Superintendent and Kurt Pratt, Bettendorf Schools Director of Operations discuss what the March 7 General Obligation bond money would mean to the Bettendorf School District and how this money would be used to create improvements within the district.

What- GO Bond Vote, property tax increase of $2.70 per $1,000 assessed value

When- March 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where- Voting locations at Bettendorf Library and QC Area Realtors

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Kolb
Court turns down request for resentencing by Sarah Kolb in the murder of Adrianne Reynolds
Traffic crash backed up traffic
I-80 eastbound no longer blocked due to crash
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Knapp Center on the...
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Davenport this month
A Davenport man was sentenced earlier this week to 27 months - or more than two years - in...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for lying to a federal grand jury
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A bit of rain south later tonight, more rain and a flake or two Friday

Latest News

Spring spots injuries
How to prevent spring sports injuries
Real Estate Update with Bobby Bunch
Real Estate Update: Bobby Bunch, Hiring A Real Estate Professional
Spring spots injuries
Spring sports injuries, what you can do to help prevent them
They say the driver ran a red light in Cottonwood and drove the wrong way on State Route 89A...
Police investigate Burlington shooting