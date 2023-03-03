City of Aledo awarded $600,000 for creation of aquatics center

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Aledo has received state funding from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant to use towards the creation of an aquatics center.

Wednesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the City of Aledo will receive $600,000 to partially fund the creation of a new aquatics center, near downtown Aledo, on the site formerly occupied by the Farmer’s Grain & Coal, according to a media release from Aledo city officials. Proposed plans include room for a swimming pool, diving, and a splash pad.

Aledo city officials say the $600,000 grant will be used toward the $1.3 million needed to create the splash pad and pool house facilities within the larger Aquatics Center project.

“This grant is an incredible investment towards a community resource that will ultimately enhance the quality of life for all residents,” said Chris Hagloch, Aledo’s Mayor. “The Aledo Aquatics Center is an idea directly responding to community feedback during the Mercer County Heart & Soul process. The OSLAD grant will help us make that vision a reality.”

Aledo was among 118 grant recipients in the state of Illinois to receive this grant funding from the DNR OSLAD Grant, the largest distribution of funding in the organizations 36-year history.

“When we can provide opportunities for recreation, exercise and quality time with families and friends, we are providing real value to the residents of Aledo,” Jarod Dale, City Clerk, City of Aledo, said. “This grant award recognizes the thoughtful planning of this project; today’s announcement is a testament to the vision behind the aquatics center.”

