Cloudy and breezy today

A winter storm moves into the southern Great Lakes, impacting areas to the east
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The winter storm system we have been tracking all week is taking shape and aiming at areas SE of the QC.  This means most of the TV6 viewing area will be dry today under cloudy skies with breezy NE winds.  Highs will generally be in the mid to low 40s area wide.  We have warm weekend temps thanks to not picking up any snow.  Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.  A quick moving system will bring a chance for rain Monday morning and highs will peak near 60º in the afternoon before a cold front cools us off for most of next week.

TODAY: Overcast and breezy. High: 45º. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy.  Low: 27º Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 46º.

