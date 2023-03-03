College student wins free car after making 94-foot putt

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) – A student from Auburn University won a new car after sinking a full-court putt during halftime of a basketball game.

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11.

Friends joined him Wednesday as he received a 2023 Toyota Corolla LE from Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

This was part of a 10-year promotion the dealership had been doing.

Noyes is the first winner of the Lynch Toyota sponsored putting event since 2014.

“It’s really special to me. I was sure I was going to need one within the next three or four years and to be able to get one here today at Toyota is pretty awesome,” Noyes said.

“I was just really focusing on not whipping the ball too hard, but when that ball went in and Xavier, the mic man, grabbed me on the shoulder and turned to me and said, ‘Hey you just won a new car.’ I had no words.”

Noyes was given a lifetime warranty on the engine transmission and will get four years of free maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Kolb
Court turns down request for resentencing by Sarah Kolb in the murder of Adrianne Reynolds
Traffic crash backed up traffic
I-80 eastbound no longer blocked due to crash
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Knapp Center on the...
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Davenport this month
A Davenport man was sentenced earlier this week to 27 months - or more than two years - in...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for lying to a federal grand jury
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

Diego Garcia, 23, was booked for first-degree murder and child abuse.
Man charged with murder after girlfriend’s 1-year-old son dies
Preventing spring sports injuries
Preventing spring sports injuries
Girl Scout cookies
It’s National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 2 deaths reported
FILE - President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet on the sidelines of the G7...
Biden, Scholz huddle on Ukraine war at White House