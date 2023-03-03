Construction on Central Park and Hickory Grove to resume

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Street construction and utility improvements will resume on Central Park and Hickory Grove Road starting late Sunday, March 5.

Reconstruction and utility improvements will close westbound travel on Central Park at Hickory Grove Road, eastbound Central Park will be rerouted at Hickory Grove Road, and Hickory Grove Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction when construction begins, according to Davenport Public Works.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the signed detour to avoid backups and travel delays.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.