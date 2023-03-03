Growing meals for Quad Cities area

The Illinois Farm Bureau and River Bend Food Bank held a press conference for this year’s Bushels for Hunger donation drive.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thirteen years ago a Quad Cities-based program began by encouraging farmers to donate grain to help support their community. Today that same program still continues on to support those in need.

The Illinois Farm Bureau and River Bend Food Bank held a press conference for this year’s Bushels for Hunger donation drive.

“For the last eight or nine months, because of everything that’s happening we’ve seen a reduction anywhere from 25% to 40% of those food donations,” said President and CEO of River Bend Food Bank Nancy Renkens. “So we find ourselves purchasing more food than what we’ve really ever have before, and that’s why this donation is so perfect because we’ll be able to take these funds and use them to buy more food.”

The Bushels for Hunger program started back in 2010, where together the Farm Bureau and River Bend Food Bank raised roughly nine thousand dollars to purchase more food for their facility, a total that has steadily increased each year, according to River Bend Food Bank.

The Illinois Farm Bureau 3 District Director Jeff Kirwan talked about his involvement in the program, being both a local farmer and member of the Bureau, and the impact it’s made on him.

“I produce corn and soybeans in Mercer County, and that’s not something that you traditionally eat but we’re able to take commodities that we produce, and donate them at the local elevator. The elevator then turns that into dollars, and then that represents food that people can partake in,” Kirwan said.

After 13 years of donations, the Food Bank has distributed 1.5 million meals to families across 23 counties in both Iowa and Illinois, and has raised a cumulative total of over $300 thousand along the way.

To learn more about the River Bend Food Bank visit https://riverbendfoodbank.org/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5qSty7e-_QIV8cmUCR1eKgZTEAAYASAAEgLzgfD_BwE.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew E. Hatch, 36, is charged with eight counts of used or expired drug tax stamp, a Class D...
Deputies: Davenport man charged for growing marijuana plants
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Woman accused of taking donations in cancer scam pleads not guilty
Tayvon Tyrell Moore, 24, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a...
Davenport man charged in shooting that injured 1
A Davenport man was sentenced earlier this week to 27 months - or more than two years - in...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for lying to a federal grand jury
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A bit of rain south later tonight, more rain and a flake or two Friday

Latest News

The Illinois Farm Bureau and River Bend Food Bank held a press conference for this year’s...
Growing meals for Quad Cities area
Have you seen them?
CRIME STOPPERS: Pub 1848 man wanted, Jack Sodeman-Dickey wanted, Duane McMeekan Jr. wanted
AP SOURCE: DeSantis to visit Iowa next week before expected 2024 bid
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police on aggravated battery charges, inside Moline bar