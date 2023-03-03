Hy-Vee dietitians offer families ‘Eat the Rainbow’ virtual cooking and crafts camp

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Are you enjoying a “stay-cation” with your family this year during spring break?

Consider having your family spend time in the kitchen with your Hy-Vee dietitian to earn how to “ Eat the rainbow” and fill your kitchen with nutritious color.

Dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD, walks the audience through a sample day of camp. Each day will focus on a different color featuring a recipe and an associated craft. This virtual camp is intended for children 5-12 years of age.

Eat the Rainbow camp is offered two separate weeks in March to hit Spring Break week at most schools. The three-day camp is set to be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 p.m. of the week for which participants register. If your school’s spring break falls on a different week, Hy-Vee will record these classes to be watched later. The following dates are available for registration:

March 14, 15, 16 @ 2:00pm (select March 14th when scheduling)

March 21, 22, 23 @ 2:00pm (select March 21st when scheduling

Cost is $20 per family. Once registered you will receive the groceries lists to complete the classes live from your own kitchens. To register visit HERE. Use promo code RAINBOW10 receive $10 off your cooking camp!

Struss covers what to expect during the virtual camp days: Day 1: ROY (Red, Orange, Yellow) and the featured recipe is Butternut squash noodles with homemade pasta sauce. The craft is Colorful Suncatcher. Day 2: G (Green) featured Green Waffles and a Kinetic Sand craft. Day 3: BIV (Blue, Indigo, Violet) with a recipe of Beet Berry Jam and a craft called Salt Dough Hearts.

The idea for the family-friendly virtual cooking camps is that it is important to get children comfortable in the kitchen that helps lay down a foundation of healthy habits that they will carry with them into their teen years and beyond.

The registration link is https://app.hy-veehealthyyou.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609757&require_offering=true&offering_id=123164&hide_package_images=false&primary_color=3F3F3F

