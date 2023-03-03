Iowa woman celebrates 106th birthday

WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC) - An Iowa woman celebrated her 106th birthday this week and friends and family said that this year, they wanted to do something special for her.

Mildred Linder turned 106 years-old on Tuesday and friends, family, and fellow residents at Sunrise Terrace wanted to celebrate Mildred with a special birthday wish on KWQC-TV6.

Everyone in the community says Mildred is a super sweet lady and loves a good cup of coffee, as long as it’s black coffee.

Friends of Mildred say she was a school teacher, who went to college when she was 40 years old, and then taught for many years in the local schools.

Friends also say Mildred had many talents, including designing her own home, and she always enjoyed being involved in the community.

Happy birthday, Mildred!

