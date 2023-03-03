It’s National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois invites consumers across the community to celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, taking place March 3–5.

Earlier in the week, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) launched the national direct ship link which allows consumers to order their favorite Girl Scout Cookies and have them shipped directly to their front door by going to a Girl Scout Cookie booth nearby.

Maura Warner, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, and Lily West, a Girl Scout, explain the celebration that allows Girl Scouts in every zip code to invite communities across the country to celebrate the annual weekend observation.

Cookie varieties in 2023 include Thin Mints, Samoas, Adventurefuls, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, and Girl Scout S’mores. The traditional flavors are $5/package. Local Girl Scouts are also selling the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie for $6/package.

Community members can visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org/Cookies to find a local troop to order cookies from or an upcoming cookie booth. Girl Scout Cookies will be available locally through March 26, 2023.

100% of the proceeds stay local, powering life-changing programming and volunteer support through councils and building troop funds to explore new places, programs, and passions.

Through cookie purchase fundraising, Girl Scouts across the country pay for invaluable experiences such as attending camp, going on fun field trips, and spearheading community service projects. As consumers open their favorite box of Girl Scout Cookies, they simultaneously open new doors for girls in their communities to explore their leadership potential, build lifelong friendships, and make the world around them a better place.

