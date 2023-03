CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) - Layoffs are hitting 3M in Cordova.

3M confirmed with TV6 that 30 layoffs will take place at the Cordova plant, and that the layoffs are part of the 2,500 global company reductions to eliminate certain positions.

3M made the announcement back in January, according to 3M officials.

