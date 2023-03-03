Local groups receive community grant from the University of Iowa College of Public Health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Tipton Community School District is one of five recipients of the University of Iowa College of Public Health’s community grant program. Officials said a portion of the money will be used for events inside and outside of school.

“We can do a little bit more planning and know for sure we are going to have the funding for the things that we want to do. We have a spring event with Cedar County Preservation, hoping to do something fun and get people outside, kids going outside with their families,” said Hannah Schulz, student family advocate and homeless liaison for the Tipton Community School District. “In the fall, we want to do some parent education about internet safety and things like that.”

Beyond events, Schulz said the funding will help families in need..

“We do have homeless families in our community, so if there are any needs, as far as getting them to school, making sure that can be funded so that kids can still access their education despite some of these challenges that are happening,” Schulz said.

In Davenport, the non-profit One Eighty was also chosen for the same grant. They plan to create an 8-week program in June and July that focuses on helping approximately 25 students at Smart Intermediate School who are considered to be at-risk.

“All summer long we want to give them some really go enrichment opportunities, chances to explore their career path, and really have some identity formation that’s important at that age,” said Jenny Halupnik, director of engagement One Eighty.

Halupnik said it is critical to make close connections and relationships with the kids.

“They’re not going to come if they don’t feel safe, and if they don’t feel known and seen,” Halupnik said. “So we are building those relationships now and then mobilize it in the summer, so we can really do exciting things with these kids in the summer.”

The organizations will receive cash grant awards of up to $3,000. The grant program funds are matched with an equal cash amount from other organizations and are used for public health-related initiatives and projects in the surrounding area.

“I hope that students take away that there are things going on in the community,” Schulz said. “It’s not just school and go home. There are other ways that you can be involved in your community, and doing those things helps build a sense of belonging in your community.”

“We know that kids here in west Davenport oftentimes don’t have the same access to activities to summer camps. We don’t want the kids in west Davenport to miss out on those opportunities, and that’s why we feel like this is very needed, particularly right down here,” Halupnik said.

The University of Iowa College of Public Health provided the grants as part of its leadership network initiative. Funds for the grant program are provided by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

