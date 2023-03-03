Missing man’s body found in Mississippi River, identified

LOUISA Co., Iowa and MERCER Co. Ill. (KWQC) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a body that was found by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office in the Mississippi River near Lock and Dam 17 at the end of February.

Jack Edward Hall, 56, was reported missing to the Muscatine Police Department on Jan. 5, according to a statement from Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Hall was last seen on Jan. 3, heading towards the riverfront in Muscatine from his residence.

On Feb. 28, at approximately 6:30 p.m., it was believed that the body found by Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, was Hall, deputies said.

Family members further made this determination that the body was Hall’s on March 1.

According to Louisa County Sheriff’s Office the cause of death is pending results of an autopsy, but foul play is not suspected in this case.

Additional departments that assisted with this investigation include: Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois State Police Corps. of Engineers and the Wapello Fire and Rescue, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office says any further information will be provided by the Muscatine Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.