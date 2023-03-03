New Kingdom Trailriders’ Rock ‘n Roll Bingo fundraiser is March 10

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -New Kingdom Trailriders are inviting supporters of the entity’s mission (to become the leading standard uniting people with horses to achieve emotional and physical wellness) to join in on a fun night of bingo featuring great music.

Kelly Kreiter Penning discusses details about the non-profit and the Rock ‘n Roll Bingo fundraiser to be held on Friday, March 3 at The Rock Party Facility, 302 1st Street, Coal Valley. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.

Participants can bring friends and snacks while helping raise money for the non-profit. Walking tacos will be sold for $5 on site and a cash bar will be available. A silent auction is also part of the festivities.

Interested parties can reserve a spot in advance for $10 by visiting HERE or making the Bingo card purchase at the door.

The reservation link is located at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/558223450367.

