Police investigate Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - On Thursday at 11:49 p.m., Burlington Police Department responded to the area of Aetna and Marshall Streets regarding a report of shots fired, according to a press release.

Officers arrived in the area where they located and collected evidence of several shell casings near the intersection. According to a press release, officers also recovered one bullet from the siding of a nearby home.

The officers didn’t locate any persons related to the shooting in the area, or anyone injured.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.