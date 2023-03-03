Police investigate Burlington shooting

They say the driver ran a red light in Cottonwood and drove the wrong way on State Route 89A...
They say the driver ran a red light in Cottonwood and drove the wrong way on State Route 89A before crossing into Clarkdale where that town’s police picked up the chase.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - On Thursday at 11:49 p.m., Burlington Police Department responded to the area of Aetna and Marshall Streets regarding a report of shots fired, according to a press release.

Officers arrived in the area where they located and collected evidence of several shell casings near the intersection. According to a press release, officers also recovered one bullet from the siding of a nearby home.

The officers didn’t locate any persons related to the shooting in the area, or anyone injured.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Kolb
Court turns down request for resentencing by Sarah Kolb in the murder of Adrianne Reynolds
Traffic crash backed up traffic
I-80 eastbound no longer blocked due to crash
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Knapp Center on the...
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Davenport next week
A Davenport man was sentenced earlier this week to 27 months - or more than two years - in...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for lying to a federal grand jury
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A bit of rain south later tonight, more rain and a flake or two Friday

Latest News

Davenport Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.
1 hurt in shooting in downtown Davenport
Cloudy and breezy today
Cloudy and breezy today
The small QCA city approves traffic study to place overpass between Fenno Road and Valley Drive.
Riverdale looks into new overpass by State Street
UT honors its Special Olympics athletes