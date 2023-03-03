Quad City Bank & Trust funds 4 scholarships to BHC

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City Bank & Trust (QCBT) will be funding four scholarships for first-generation college students to attend Black Hawk College, starting this fall.

The scholarship is called the ‘Quad City Bank & Trust Scholarship,’ according to a media release from QCBT. Each scholarship will cover full tuition, fees and books for two years, and will be open to full-time students of all majors.

Officials from QCBT say one scholarship will be awarded per year for the next four years to an eligible student.

Additionally, QCBT officials say they are awarding funding for fees and book expenses as a way to further alleviate the financial burden many students bear, even with assistance of scholarships, and allow the recipients to fully-focus on their studies while attending Black Hawk College.

“Too many bright, qualified students in the Quad Cities area are unable to attain their dreams of going to college due to socio-economic barriers, a perceived lack of access to college courses or may not believe they’re eligible for a scholarship,” said John Anderson, CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust.

“The team at Black Hawk College serves as a vital resource to our local students providing affordable, top-quality education to an ever-diversifying prospective student base. By gearing the parameters of this scholarship to give preference to a minority student as well as giving preference to a first-generation college student, we feel we are really making a difference in the future course of these students’ lives. We are excited to see what the future holds for recipients of the Quad City Bank & Trust scholarships,” Anderson said.

For more information visit https://qcbt.bank/.

