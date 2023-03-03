Real Estate Update: Bobby Bunch, Hiring A Real Estate Professional

Spring is almost here. Bobby Bunch with Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors discusses why hiring a real estate professional can be beneficial.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We are just weeks away from spring and ‘for sale’ signs are beginning to pop up in yards across the QCA.

In the real estate realm, spring tends to mark the start of buying and selling season.

Bob Bunch from Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors discusses several things that you can do to get your home ‘show ready’ including:

  • Vacuum carpet and mop floors
  • Clear and clean kitchen counters
  • Clear and clean bathroom sinks, tubs and showers
  • Replace burned out lightbulbs
  • Open all blinds and window treatments
  • Turn on all the lights
  • Turn off TVs, computers and ceiling fans
  • Remove runners, floor mats and bath mats
  • Clear appliances of magnets, papers and photos
  • Make all beds
  • Place all shoes and clothes in closets
  • Get rid of pets and pet items (toys, food bowls, crates)

Bunch also discusses the reasons why you might want to consider hiring a real estate professional including:

  • Help with all disclosures and contracts necessary in today’s heavily regulated environment
  • Receive help from an agent who is well-versed in real estate and experienced with the entire sales process
  • Act as a buffer in negotiations with all parties throughout the entire transaction
  • Simplify and effectively explain today’s market conditions and decipher what they mean for you
  • Help you understand today’s real estate values when setting the price listing or making an offer to purchase

Bobby Bunch, Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors:

