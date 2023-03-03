Real Estate Update: Bobby Bunch, Hiring A Real Estate Professional

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We are just weeks away from spring and ‘for sale’ signs are beginning to pop up in yards across the QCA.

In the real estate realm, spring tends to mark the start of buying and selling season.

Bob Bunch from Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors discusses several things that you can do to get your home ‘show ready’ including:

Vacuum carpet and mop floors

Clear and clean kitchen counters

Clear and clean bathroom sinks, tubs and showers

Replace burned out lightbulbs

Open all blinds and window treatments

Turn on all the lights

Turn off TVs, computers and ceiling fans

Remove runners, floor mats and bath mats

Clear appliances of magnets, papers and photos

Make all beds

Place all shoes and clothes in closets

Get rid of pets and pet items (toys, food bowls, crates)

Bunch also discusses the reasons why you might want to consider hiring a real estate professional including:

Help with all disclosures and contracts necessary in today’s heavily regulated environment

Receive help from an agent who is well-versed in real estate and experienced with the entire sales process

Act as a buffer in negotiations with all parties throughout the entire transaction

Simplify and effectively explain today’s market conditions and decipher what they mean for you

Help you understand today’s real estate values when setting the price listing or making an offer to purchase

