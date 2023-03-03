True Girl Pajama Party at Coram Deo set for March 9

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -True Girl Pajama Party Tour comes to the Quad Cities at Coram Deo Bible Church, 3800 East 53rd Street, Davenport, on Thursday, March 9 from 6:30-9:00 p.m.

Erin Jewell, Children’s Director at Coram Deo Bible Church, talks about the True Girl Pajama Party Tour written by best-selling author, Dannah Gresh.

For 2.5 hours, moms and daughters (ages 7–12 years old) will have uninterrupted bonding time to grow closer to each other and Jesus. The True Girl Pajama Party Tour helps moms launch conversations about stabilizing emotions to reduce the risk of body image issues, peer pressure, and other challenges tween girls face (in the age of social media influences and lies), and directs girls to God’s Word for help.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. General doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Tickets prices begin at $19 (upgrades or VIP packages available) and are on sale now at https://brushfire.com/purefreedom/true-girl-pajama-party-tour/544995/tickets.

