UnityPoint Health – Trinity announces new date for Colon Cancer Education Event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health Cancer Center and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities have set a new date for their in-person colon cancer education workshop. According to a media release, the workshop will now be held on April 6, from 6-7 p.m. at TMBC Lincoln Resource Center.

According to a media release, support from the Iowa Cancer Consortium, UnityPoint Health and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are offering free educational workshops and at-home screening kits to idenitfy colon cancer early and increase people’s treatment options and survival rates.

Kits are available for Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott County residents.

“For many people, cancer is a tough and scary topic to talk about. With colorectal cancer being the fourth most common cancer in men and women, taking the steps to catch cancer early is key,” says Tricia Fisher, Director of Oncology Services at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Cancer Center. “Our experts have you covered with a simple colon cancer screening kit and tips to identify cancer early, when it’s easier to treat”, according to a media release.

Experts recommend people 45 and older be screened for color cancer, or earlier if you have family history of colon cancer or irritable bowel syndrome.

Registration is not required. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 10-15 minutes early to get checked in. To learn more click here.

