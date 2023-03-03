UT honors its Special Olympics athletes

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - United Township students and fans filed inside United Township High School to watch a unique basketball game Thursday night.

The United Township Special Olympics basketball team got a chance to show off their dribbling and shooting skills on the court against United Township’s boys and girls varsity teams. United Township staff said the game is a relatively new tradition that has caught on quickly and continues to grow.

“I love all my fans and all my friends that come to support me, and I love basketball a lot,” said Bryan Moreno, a player on United Township’s Special Olympics basketball team. “I love to show everyone my moves and I can touch rims and all.”

“This is an event that has grown year after year,” said Kai Killam, United Township High School assistant principal. “We have great kids at all levels, all sports. It’s really awesome to have the other teams come out and work with these kids because the love and admiration goes both ways.”

On March 8 at 3:30 pm, United Township will host a polar plunge at its pool to raise money for its Special Olympics program.

