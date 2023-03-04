Amy’s Gift host an eating disorder presentation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Amy’s Gift of the Quad Cities hosted an Outpatient Eating Disorder Treatment Presentation Friday at the Birchwood Fields Learning Center in Davenport.

Outpatient Mental Health Practitioners face a number of challenges when working with patients with eating disorders, specifically with dilemmas in how to treat the patients they serve.

”If somebody is changing their moods largely around food or behaviors around food, if you notice somebody restricting or eating in secret, or if you know somebody is purging after they consume, these are all signs.” Stephanie Burrough, Amy’s Gift Project Coordinator said.

Those signs, Burrough says, could mean someone is dealing with an eating disorder.

“There’s actually a whole category called Eating Disorders Not Otherwise Specified but the ones that people are most familiar with are Anorexia, Bulimia and Binge eating disorder.” Burrough said.

Not only is Burrough someone who can lend a helping hand to those struggling, she also knows what they’re going through.

“I am someone who had an eating disorder when I was growing up, and I went through recovery, but I, still I, I’ve still dealt with, you know, just taking care of my mental health has always had to be a priority ever since that happened,” Burrough said. “Eating disorders are something that can disrupt so many different parts of your life and it took many years, even after I didn’t have a diagnosable eating disorder, that I had mental health challenges.”

Burrough says she asked for help before things got to out of hand.

“Luckily, they were able to ask me some pointed questions, and we were able to get me the care that I needed early on in the process.” Burrough said.

At the end of the day, Burrough says, sometimes struggles lead to success.

“I feel energized to wake up and do this work,” Burrough said. “Doing these events is one of the joys of my life, it helps to do something that you really believe in every day when you get to wake up and do it and I know that I’m very lucky that I get to do that.”

Since Burroughs struggle with her eating disorder she has been an employee with Amy’s Gift, helping others for 13 years.

On March 8, a former All-American runner will share her story dealing with an eating disorder, the event takes place at St. Ambrose University from 6:00 to 7:30 pm.

