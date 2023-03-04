Crews respond to Moline structure fire Friday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews fought a house fire Friday night at the 1000 block of 19th Avenue in Moline, according to a press release.

Fire officials say Moline firefighters responded to the duplex at 7:53 p.m. and noticed smoking coming out of the residence. After an offensive interior attack, the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, and no occupants were in the building at the time of the incident.

The family living in one of the homes, two adults, one child, and a dog, have been displaced by the fire, and are currently being assisted by American Red Cross, fire personnel said. The other unit in the duplex was reported as vacant.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported and Moline Fire Department is investigating the incident.

The Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, and the Moline Second Alarmers all assisted the scene.

