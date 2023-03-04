Crews respond to structure fire at 19th Avenue in Moline, Friday night

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several crews responded to a structure fire Friday night in Moline.

According to a media release from Moline Fire Department at approximately 7:53 p.m. the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of 19th Avenue. No one was home at the time of the fire, but the unit is lived in by two adults, one child, and a dog, stated the media release.

No injures were reported, officials said, but the family was forced to leave their home for the night. They are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Moline Fire Department first arrived on scene within seven minutes of the call and noted that the structure was a small, multi-family, residential duplex with visible smoke.

Upon arrival, crews said they were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes. After which, they were able to complete a search of the unit and its neighboring unit to make sure the fire was completely out.

According to the media release, a cause of the fire has been stated by the Moline Fire Department Prevention and Investigation Bureau, and there were no civilian or firefighter injures to report.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel, occupying three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, and one command vehicle, the media release said. Three off-duty chief officers and the training officer all responded to help with city coverage during the event.

Additionally, the media release stated other assisting agencies to the Moline Fire Department included: Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, and the Moline Second Alarmers.

