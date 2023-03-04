Davenport Walmart burglary, during closed store hours leads to arrest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in both Illinois and Wisconsin on various charges has been arrested in connection to a burglary that police say happened during closed hours at the Walmart on West Kimberly Road on Wednesday.

Stanley Marquise Bradford, 30 of Chicago was arrested and charged with theft, after police say he took items from the retailer that exceeded $1,500, but totaled less than $10,000.

According to police, Bradford knowingly remained inside of the store once it had closed to the public. The store also announced over the PA system that the store was closed, but Bradford remained inside.

Police say Bradford then found tools from inside the store and used them to break into a locked electronics case. Bradford took the electronics from the case, once it was broken into and placed them into a suitcase, to try to hide them, police said.

Bradford was told by police to stop, but police say Bradford intentionally ignored them, and ran.

Police say Bradford ran from the store, leaving through an emergency exit and leading police to chase him through a nearby neighborhood, before Bradford was caught.

Once Bradford was found by police, it was noted that he also had the tools on him that were used to break into the electronics case.

Finally, police said Bradford admitted to Davenport Police officers that he entered the store with the intent to steal and that he did not have money to pay for the items taken. Bradford also admitted that he intended to sell the stolen items, police said.

According to court documents Bradford is wanted in both Illinois and Wisconsin for different crimes. He is facing extradition.

