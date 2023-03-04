Illinois small town recognized by USA Today

The City of Savanna announced Friday afternoon that USA Today awarded the city ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ and placed 6th for ‘Best Midwestern Small Town’.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - USA Today revealed their 2023 Readers’ Choice picks that included different cities to travel to, and one small town in Illinois has held onto their award for another year.

The City of Savanna announced Friday afternoon that USA Today awarded them ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ and that the city placed sixth for ‘Best Midwestern Small Town’.

“We are so fortunate to be on one of the most beautiful rivers in the world the Mississippi River, you can boat, you can kayak, you can hike in our beautiful state park, and we are the start of the great river bike trail that runs all the way into the Quad Cities,” said Marketing Manager for Savanna, Brienna Junk.

For Savanna, they’ve earned the ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ award, three consecutive years, and this year the town qualified for ‘Best Midwestern Small Town’.

Other than the natural amenities around Savanna, the city itself remains relatively untouched, keeping a sense of small town charm.

“Savanna is one of Illinois’s oldest cities, and most of our historic downtown does stand like it did back in the 1800′s, so it is really neat to take a step back in time and enjoy our historic downtown that sits along the Mississippi riverfront,” Junk said.

For a list of events and activities happening in Savanna, visit Explore Savanna’s website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Kolb
Court turns down request for resentencing by Sarah Kolb in the murder of Adrianne Reynolds
Traffic crash backed up traffic
I-80 eastbound no longer blocked due to crash
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Knapp Center on the...
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Davenport this month
A Davenport man was sentenced earlier this week to 27 months - or more than two years - in...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for lying to a federal grand jury
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

Protestors gathered at Timber City Wellness in Maquoketa Friday afternoon to prevent the center...
Maquoketa wellness center closing, displacing dozens of residents
1
Amy’s Gift host an eating disorder presentation
First Alert Forecast - More clouds than sun, this weekend, but milder!
Small Illinois town earning national accolades
Small Illinois town earning national accolades