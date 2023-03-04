Illinois small town recognized by USA Today

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - USA Today revealed their 2023 Readers’ Choice picks that included different cities to travel to, and one small town in Illinois has held onto their award for another year.

The City of Savanna announced Friday afternoon that USA Today awarded them ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ and that the city placed sixth for ‘Best Midwestern Small Town’.

“We are so fortunate to be on one of the most beautiful rivers in the world the Mississippi River, you can boat, you can kayak, you can hike in our beautiful state park, and we are the start of the great river bike trail that runs all the way into the Quad Cities,” said Marketing Manager for Savanna, Brienna Junk.

For Savanna, they’ve earned the ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ award, three consecutive years, and this year the town qualified for ‘Best Midwestern Small Town’.

Other than the natural amenities around Savanna, the city itself remains relatively untouched, keeping a sense of small town charm.

“Savanna is one of Illinois’s oldest cities, and most of our historic downtown does stand like it did back in the 1800′s, so it is really neat to take a step back in time and enjoy our historic downtown that sits along the Mississippi riverfront,” Junk said.

For a list of events and activities happening in Savanna, visit Explore Savanna’s website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.