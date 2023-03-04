Lingering clouds through the weekend

Rain returns this afternoon and again Sunday night into Monday
Clouds will be on the increase this morning, followed by rain chances this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for clouds sticking around through much of the weekend, with a few rain chances here and there. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today, along with a slight chance for a passing shower or a few sprinkles this afternoon. Highs should range from the 40′s to lower 50′s. Clouds continue into Sunday with warmer readings in 50′s to near 60 degrees. We’ll see showers moving through Sunday night into early Monday, with one more warm 60 degree day in store to start the work week. Temperatures turn cooler through Friday, with readings in the 30′s and 40′s. Looking toward the end of the week, there is a chance for snow on the horizon--something we’ll be tracking over the next several days.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few afternoon showers. High: 50°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Brief clearing this evening, then mostly cloudy and cool overnight. Low: 27°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High: 53°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30+ mph.

