Lingering clouds through the weekend

Rain returns this afternoon and Sunday night into Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for clouds sticking around through much of the weekend, with a few rain chances here and there. It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies today, along with a slight chance for a passing shower or a few sprinkles this afternoon. Highs should range from the 40′s to middle 50′s. Clouds continue into Sunday with warmer readings in 50′s to near 60 degrees. We’ll see showers moving through Sunday night into early Monday, with one more warm 60 degree day in store to start the work week. Temperatures turn cooler through Friday, with readings in the 30′s and 40′s.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild. A few afternoon showers. High: 50°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 27°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High: 53°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Layoffs hit 3M in Cordova, Illinois.
Layoffs hit 3M in Cordova
Davenport Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.
1 hurt in shooting in downtown Davenport
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild weekend with more clouds than sun
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cloudy and breezy today
Cloudy and breezy today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A bit of rain south later tonight, more rain and a flake or two Friday