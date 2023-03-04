Lingering clouds through the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for clouds sticking around through much of the weekend, with a few rain chances here and there. It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies today, along with a slight chance for a passing shower or a few sprinkles this afternoon. Highs should range from the 40′s to middle 50′s. Clouds continue into Sunday with warmer readings in 50′s to near 60 degrees. We’ll see showers moving through Sunday night into early Monday, with one more warm 60 degree day in store to start the work week. Temperatures turn cooler through Friday, with readings in the 30′s and 40′s.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild. A few afternoon showers. High: 50°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 27°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High: 53°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30+ mph.

