Mississippi River Trail reopens from Duck Creek to Bellingham Road

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa and RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - Just in time for the weather to begin warming up, a popular Bettendorf area walking trail has reopened to the public.

The Mississippi River Trail (MRT) from Duck Creek to Bellingham Road in Riverdale is now open, according to a media release from Bettendorf city officials.

The MRT closed back in November so that Mid American Energy could complete an infrastructure improvement project.

Crews removed all barriers on the trail Friday morning, officials said.

