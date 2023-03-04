Riverdale Elementary student steps-in to sing national anthem when PA system fails

A third grade student from Riverdale Elementary sang the national anthem at a playoff basketball game earlier this week when the PA system didn't work.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - A third grade student from Riverdale Elementary saved the day at a playoff basketball game earlier this week when the PA system, used to play the national anthem before the game, failed.

Brecken Peterson, 9, eagerly jumped up and volunteered to sing the national anthem in place of the PA system at Tuesday’s basketball game between Riverdale and Princeton.

Brecken had no advance notice and no time to practice, but he sang the national anthem and received applause and cheers from all corners of the gymnasium.

