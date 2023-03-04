Rock Island Walgreens location to close this month

A Rock Island Walgreens location will be closing its doors at the end of this month.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island Walgreens location will be closing its doors at the end of this month.

TV6 reached out to a spokesperson from Walgreens to see about the possible closing of the store located at 3100 11th Street and Walgreens Senior Director of External Relations, Fraser Engerman, confirmed the store’s closing will be on March 29.

“I can confirm the Walgreens at this location in Rock Island will close on March 29,” Engerman said. “As we expand as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations.”

Engerman continued on to say “When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers,” Engerman concluded.

