Maquoketa wellness center closing, displacing dozens of residents

Protestors gathered at Timber City Wellness in Maquoketa to prevent the center from closing, displacing over 200 residents currently in their care.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Many who enter nursing homes go with the expectation of remaining in their care, but for one nursing home in Iowa, their residents have 60 days to find a new home.

Protestors gathered at Timber City Wellness in Maquoketa Friday afternoon to prevent the center from closing, displacing over 50 residents and the workers currently at the center.

“This is the best that I’ve ever found, in fact at one point she was at my home on hospice because the facility she was in was not taking care of her,” said the rally organizer Marguerite Dudock.

Dudock’s mother is one of the many residents receiving care at Timber City, and has seen the physical and mental improvements her mother has made while in their care.

Dudock and her mother now face a challenge if Timber City were to close for good.

For residents and their families, the group has created a petition in hopes to keep Timber City Wellness open, as well as show legislators the need that Maquoketa has for the facility.

“We can petition our elected officials to put a stop to the closure of these homes until something is satisfactory both for the residents and for the family members,” said rally supporter Jane Duax.

As of now the residents have 60 days to find another suitable facility to move to, but Dudock and Duax are trying to keep this center accessible for all.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Kolb
Court turns down request for resentencing by Sarah Kolb in the murder of Adrianne Reynolds
Traffic crash backed up traffic
I-80 eastbound no longer blocked due to crash
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Knapp Center on the...
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Davenport this month
A Davenport man was sentenced earlier this week to 27 months - or more than two years - in...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for lying to a federal grand jury
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

The City of Savanna announced Friday afternoon that USA Today awarded the city 'Best Small Town...
Illinois small town recognized by USA Today
1
Amy’s Gift host an eating disorder presentation
First Alert Forecast - More clouds than sun, this weekend, but milder!
Small Illinois town earning national accolades
Small Illinois town earning national accolades