Maquoketa wellness center closing, displacing dozens of residents

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Many who enter nursing homes go with the expectation of remaining in their care, but for one nursing home in Iowa, their residents have 60 days to find a new home.

Protestors gathered at Timber City Wellness in Maquoketa Friday afternoon to prevent the center from closing, displacing over 50 residents and the workers currently at the center.

“This is the best that I’ve ever found, in fact at one point she was at my home on hospice because the facility she was in was not taking care of her,” said the rally organizer Marguerite Dudock.

Dudock’s mother is one of the many residents receiving care at Timber City, and has seen the physical and mental improvements her mother has made while in their care.

Dudock and her mother now face a challenge if Timber City were to close for good.

For residents and their families, the group has created a petition in hopes to keep Timber City Wellness open, as well as show legislators the need that Maquoketa has for the facility.

“We can petition our elected officials to put a stop to the closure of these homes until something is satisfactory both for the residents and for the family members,” said rally supporter Jane Duax.

As of now the residents have 60 days to find another suitable facility to move to, but Dudock and Duax are trying to keep this center accessible for all.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.