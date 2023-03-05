2 hurt in overnight shooting in Rock Island

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Rock Island.

According to Rock Island police, officers were called to the 2400 block of 7th Ave. for a shots fired call around 12:51 a.m.

When officers arrived they located a scene in the parking lot of the Riverside Smoke Shop convenience store.

According to Rock Island police, shortly afterwards two gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital. The two male victims, 19 and 22-year-old, each suffered serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Rock Island police or Crime Stoppers.

