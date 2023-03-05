2 severely injured after vehicle crash in Whiteside County Saturday

WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A juvenile driver and a juvenile passenger were severely injured Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were sent to the intersection of Illinois Route 84 and US-30 at 1:10 a.m. for a report of a roll-over vehicle crash with injuries.

Officials on scene determined the vehicle was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 84, when it drove onto the west shoulder, overcorrected, and went back across the northbound lane into the east ditch. This caused the vehicle to hit a tree, and roll over, according to a press release.

Deputies say both the passenger and the driver were transported to a local hospital. Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Ambulance, Clinton Fire Department, and Midwest Towing assisted law enforcement officers at the scene.

