Bettendorf hosts Frosty Four Fun Run

Bettendorf Trail Committee held their third annual Frosty Four Fun Run Sunday afternoon.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Those training for the upcoming Bix, run for fitness, or want to get the kids away from technology could find this fun run a way to get outside.

Bettendorf Trail Committee held their third annual Frosty Four Fun Run Sunday afternoon.

“We started the Frosty Four Fun Run in 2021,” said the Bettendorf Trail Committee Coordinator Becky Lovich. “We noticed people were tired of being cooped up from the pandemic and this event has grown each year.”

Forty-eight runners gathered at the Middle Park Lagoon to start, and after some motivational words from Pleasant Valley’s Superintendent Brian Strusz, the participants took off down the trail.

According to Strusz this fun run works as a fundraiser for the Bettendorf Police Department Bike Safety initiative, where bike helmets are handed out to students enrolled in the Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley districts.

Lovich also says there’s a total of 36 miles of nature trails throughout Bettendorf, some of them with bike paths as well for those preparing for Ragbrai this year.

To find a trail in Bettendorf, people are encouraged to check out the Bettendorf Trails page on their city website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Savanna announced Friday afternoon that USA Today awarded the city 'Best Small Town...
Illinois small town recognized by USA Today
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
A Rock Island Walgreens location will be closing its doors at the end of this month.
Rock Island Walgreens location to close this month
Missing man’s body found in Mississippi River, identified
Missing man’s body found in Mississippi River, identified
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

1
Special Elections to take place March 7
Bettendorf Trail Committee held their third annual Frosty Four Fun Run Sunday afternoon.
Bettendorf hosts Frosty Four Fun Run
2 hurt in overnight shooting in Rock Island
1
Phase one of construction at Clinton High School is complete