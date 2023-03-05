Bettendorf hosts Frosty Four Fun Run

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Those training for the upcoming Bix, run for fitness, or want to get the kids away from technology could find this fun run a way to get outside.

Bettendorf Trail Committee held their third annual Frosty Four Fun Run Sunday afternoon.

“We started the Frosty Four Fun Run in 2021,” said the Bettendorf Trail Committee Coordinator Becky Lovich. “We noticed people were tired of being cooped up from the pandemic and this event has grown each year.”

Forty-eight runners gathered at the Middle Park Lagoon to start, and after some motivational words from Pleasant Valley’s Superintendent Brian Strusz, the participants took off down the trail.

According to Strusz this fun run works as a fundraiser for the Bettendorf Police Department Bike Safety initiative, where bike helmets are handed out to students enrolled in the Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley districts.

Lovich also says there’s a total of 36 miles of nature trails throughout Bettendorf, some of them with bike paths as well for those preparing for Ragbrai this year.

To find a trail in Bettendorf, people are encouraged to check out the Bettendorf Trails page on their city website.

