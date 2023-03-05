Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls is escalating as authorities now acknowledge over 50 schools have been struck in a wave of possible cases. It remains unclear who or what is responsible since the alleged poisonings began in November in the Shiite holy city of Qom.

Reports now suggest schools across 21 of Iran’s 30 provinces have seen suspected cases, with girls’ schools the site of nearly all the incidents. The attacks have raised fears that other girls could be poisoned, apparently just for seeking an education. Girls’ education has never been challenged in the over 40 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

