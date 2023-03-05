Fundraising for future St. Ambrose students

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University is trying to keep education affordable for students in the area, and one way their making scholarships go farther is by fundraising.

Dimitri Wine and Spirits has partnered with St. Ambrose University for the 22nd annual Wine at the Warehouse Fundraiser Saturday evening.

“In the 21 years, including the COVID years where we had very limited functions, we had raised over 1.7 million dollars for student scholarships,” said owner Demetrios Papageorgiou.

This money goes towards academic scholarships at the university, along with other program funds to help students pay for their education at the university.

While this fundraiser helps current students with affording college, this event also helps the alumni network to reconnect former students over food and wine.

“I see a lot of alums here that I went to school with, lot of alums that were older than I am and a lot of young alums, so it’s a great event. Plus the community support has been overwhelming for St. Ambrose and for these events,” said Ambrose alum Thomas Mason IV.

This was the first of three events planned by the university, the next ones being held on the St. Ambrose campus in April and May of this year.

For more information head to the St. Ambrose University website, or check out their Facebook page for upcoming events.

