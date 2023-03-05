Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say

Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured juvenile was airlifted to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Louisiana say a pipe bomb detonated and injured a juvenile’s hand.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the homemade pipe bomb detonated Friday evening at a home in the Turtle Creek subdivision near Slidell, Louisiana, WVUE reports.

Responding deputies applied a tourniquet to the juvenile’s hand, and he was airlifted to a hospital on the South Shore. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Deputies say the scene is clear, and no neighbors were evacuated.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Savanna announced Friday afternoon that USA Today awarded the city 'Best Small Town...
Illinois small town recognized by USA Today
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Missing man’s body found in Mississippi River, identified
Missing man’s body found in Mississippi River, identified
A Rock Island Walgreens location will be closing its doors at the end of this month.
Rock Island Walgreens location to close this month

Latest News

FILE - Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary...
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
QCA teams prep for super sectionals
QC Storm gives family a locker room tour
Dmitri Wine and Spirits is partnering with St. Ambrose University for the 23rd annual Wine at...
Fundraising for future St. Ambrose students