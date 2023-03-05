Special Elections to take place March 7

CLINTON COUNTY and SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community Schools are asking voters to vote on a Revenue Purpose Statement. This vote would specify how the district can use the money it receives from the state, the district says they want funds to go towards new buildings, information technology upgrades, and school safety and security.

In Durant, the district is asking for a vote on a General Obligation Bond not to exceed $15.6 million. They plan to use the money to renovate and repair existing buildings including; the theater and gym spaces as well as electrical systems and administrative spaces. If passed property taxes will rise $2.70 per $1,000 for residents within the school district boundaries according to the district.

The Bettendorf Community School District is also asking for a General Obligation Bond to help fund a nearly $70 million phased renovation to the middle school and offer other improvements to the high school. This possible tax increase would only effect those within the Bettendorf School District boundaries. Superintendent of Bettendorf Schools Michelle Morse says the district is working hard to spend money wisely.

“We don’t take it lightly that we are asking in this economic climate for individuals to consider a tax increase but by investing in that they will be investing in generations to come and giving students the opportunity to learn in high quality environments like they learned in when they were here in Bettendorf.” Morse said.

Calamus - Wheatland School District will vote on a General Obligation bond worth $7.8 million for building construction upgrades within the school district. Some of the upgrades include; elementary school kitchen and cafeteria space, junior high and high school classroom finishes, HVAC upgrades and a track and football complex. If passed the bond would increase property taxes by $2.70 per $1,000 taxable value.

As for where you can vote in this special election, for Bettendorf residents, the Bettendorf Public Library and the Quad City area Realtors Building will have polling stations set up from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm, and for Calamus - Wheatland residents, the New Liberty Fire Station will have polling stations from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm as well.

