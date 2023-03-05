Teaching rookie bicyclers about Ragbrai

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ragbrai is heading into it’s 50th year, and with the event growing every year, it’s important to remind riders what to expect along the way.

An informational session was held at Davenport Eastern Library Saturday afternoon to educate new participants about Ragbrai.

Starting back in 1973, Ragbrai has become a national event spanning the length of Iowa. This year there are representatives from all 50 states, and from 17 countries.

“Last year was a record-breaking year, and knowing it’s the 50th year we expect 50,000 riders, so we’re expecting the masses to come to Davenport,” said Visit Quad Cities Vice President of Business Growth Joan Kranovich.

The ride has ended in Davenport four times: 1973, 2011, 2015 and 2018, and according to Kranovich the event has grown from 20,000 riders in 2018 -- to the estimated 50,000 expected at this year’s anniversary race.

President of Visit Quad Cities Dave Herrell discussed with those in attendance how monumental it is to bring Ragbrai back to it’s roots, and end the ride where it began 50 years ago.

“I will tell you from our perspective, not only is this a huge opportunity for Davenport and certaintly the Quad Cities region to shine but this is a great chance to talk about the importance of cycling in the Quad Cities,” Herrell said.

Herrell also discussed the roadwork for holding the event is already in motion to ensure success, and safety.

On Thursday there will be another meeting to unveil the theme for this year’s event, and a registration portal will open for volunteers to help riders bring their belongings from location to location.

