Warmer weather today and Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got a mild Sunday and Monday ahead with rain chances in between. Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, with breezy winds and highs ranging from the 40′s north to near the 60 degree mark in our southern counties.

Showers and a few storms move into the region this evening and continue overnight, but those storms are expected to be non-severe in nature. That rain should come to an end early Monday, followed by partly sunny and warm conditions. Highs will most certainly reach the 50′s and could get into the 60′s for some locations. The warmth won’t last as a cooler weather pattern sets up through the rest of the week. We could see snow or a wintry mix starting late Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday--all to be determined in the next several days.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High: 53°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms overnight. Low: 44°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Rain ending, then partly sunny and warm. High: 60°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

