Warmer weather today and Monday

Showers likely and thunderstorms possible tonight
Look for fog clearing this morning, then lingering clouds during the day. Highs should reach the 40's and 50's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got a mild Sunday and Monday ahead with rain chances in between. We’ll see dense morning fog, then mostly cloudy skies today, with breezy winds and highs ranging from the 40′s north to near the 60 degree mark south.

Showers and a few storms move into the region tonight, but are expected to be non-severe in nature. That rain should come to an end early Monday, followed by partly sunny and arm conditions. Highs could get into the 60′s for some locations. The warmth won’t last as a cooler weather pattern sets up through the rest of the week. We could see snow or a wintry mix starting late Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Dense morning fog. Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High: 53°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms overnight. Low: 44°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Rain ending, then partly sunny and warm. High: 60°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

