CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for escape arrested in Davneport

Nicole Gasper was wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Rock Island County was arrested in Davenport Monday, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Nicole Gasper, 40, was wanted in Rock Island County for escape on a prior forgery charge. She was set to begin serving 50 days in jail on Jan. 19 but failed to report.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

