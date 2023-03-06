CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for escape arrested in Davneport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Rock Island County was arrested in Davenport Monday, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Nicole Gasper, 40, was wanted in Rock Island County for escape on a prior forgery charge. She was set to begin serving 50 days in jail on Jan. 19 but failed to report.

