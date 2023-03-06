Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced on February 28, to 106 months; or eight years and 10 months, in prison for possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Following his prison term, Darron Javon Mayo, 25, will serve five years of supervised release, according to a media release.

According to court documents, the investigation into Mayo started after law enforcement found a car with multiple guns in it while clearing a parking lot before a Lil Durk concert in Moline.

Officers identified Mayo as one of the people associated with the car in surveillance footage, according to court records. One of the pistols had Mayo’s fingerprint on it.

During a search warrant at Mayo’s residence in Davenport, officers found a loaded firearm, cocaine, Clonazolam, and more than 700 grams of marijuana.

Mayo admitted, as part of his plea deal, to possessing the marijuana with the intent to distribute it in the Quad Cities area and possessing the firearm in furtherance of distributing and protecting his marijuana, court records show. Mayo had been convicted of a felony in Illinois and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement, according to the release. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.

